Darren Phipps went on an abusive rampage against his ex-partner

Children were forced to barricade themselves in the upstairs bedroom of a house after a man went on a terrifying rampage towards his ex-partner.

Darren Phipps made threats to kill a woman and her new partner following an argument in August 2021.

An hour after the altercation the 42-year old entered the house and strangled the victim before leaving the property in Bernwood Road, Oxford.

Five minutes later he returned and tried to force his was through the door, which now had. a chain on, managing to cut the woman's hand with a knife as she tried to shut Phipps out.



Thames Valley Police made an arrest last December after Phipps broke non-molestation order by following the victim, attending her address and other locations.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of making a threat to kill, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, having an article with a blade or point, and criminal damage, as well as two counts of breaching a non-molestation order at the same court on 10 February.

Phipps, of Barton Village Road, Oxford, was sentenced to four years in prison at Oxford Crown Court.

Investigating officer Specialist Investigator Rebecca Newman, of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit based at St Aldate’s police station, said,

“Darren Phipps showed clear intentions to cause harm to his ex-partner, even going to get a knife to bring it to the address.

“He has then subjected the victim to a sustained period of intimidation.

“The victim has suffered for two years by being made to feel unsafe in her own home and constantly concerned about her and her children’s safety.

“This sentence will allow them some freedom to feel safe in their community.

“Thames Valley Police takes violence against women and girls and domestic abuse extremely seriously and will always look to bring offenders to justice.

“Last year, we increased formal action for domestic abuse cases by 32% and had a 21% increase in the number of stalking and harassment offences that resulted in a charge.”

