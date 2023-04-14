The landslip is still under investigation Credit: ITV News

Four days after a serious landslip destroyed the warehouse of a demolition firm and wreaked havoc with the water and internet supply for hundreds of homes and businesses there’s potentially more bad news.

Thames Water say the ground could be at risk of ‘further movement’ as geotechnical experts try to pin down the cause of Monday’s cliff collapse.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt in the dramatic fall on the A226 Galley Hill Road, Swanscombe, Kent given the road is a main artery connecting people between Gravesend and Greenhithe.

While many residents believe constant leaks, including burst pipes days before the landslip, are to blame for what happened Thames Water are yet to issue an official confirmation as to why the steep cliff face failed.

Engineers assessing the Swanscombe landslip damage beside a new leak on Tuesday Credit: ITV

Earlier in the week, the company confirmed that engineers were called to the road on Monday to reports of a large ruptured pipe 150mm in diameter.

The firm said in their latest statement, “Part of the A226 Galley Hill Road in Swanscombe has collapsed, and there has been damage to a water main running under the road.

“A geotechnical survey is under way to determine the cause of the collapse, but initial investigations indicate that the ground under the road could be at risk of further movement.

A diversion route is in place with a warning of disruption on Monday as schools return Credit: ITV Meridian

“We’re maintaining supplies to local properties by using tankers, so there should be no impact on customers’ water, but we apologise for any disruption or noise our tankers cause.

“We’ve begun work to install temporary pipework to reconnect properties to our supply network. Tankers will remain on site until this work is completed.”

The road closure is causing a headache for drivers with all traffic, including HGV lorries redirected onto other routes.

Residents, bus and coach companies are bracing themselves for disruption when schools return on Monday following the Easter break.