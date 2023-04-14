Daryll Pitcher will keep his council seat despite being jailed for historic sexual offences Credit: Hampshire Police

A jailed councillor retains his seat at County Hall on the Isle of Wight, it has been revealed today.

This week, Daryll Pitcher was sent to prison for historic child rape offences, which took place when he was a teenager.

He was sentenced to more than two years behind bars, with half of that time spent in jail and the other half on licence.

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson has confirmed the authority has no power to remove him from office, unless he resigns or becomes statutorily disqualified, under the Local Government Act.

It means he continues to represent the people of Wootton Bridge, where he was elected in 2021.

Pitcher has resigned as a member of the Vectis Party - for which he was the only member on the Isle of Wight Council - but currently retains his seat as an independent.

Under the Local Government Act, a councillor is disqualified if they are sentenced to three months or more in prison, but the Isle of Wight Council has confirmed that cannot take effect until a legal appeal against his conviction has been dropped or abandoned.

Last month, Pitcher lodged an application for permission to appeal, but sentencing went ahead on Wednesday, April 12.

If a councillor fails to attend meetings for six months, they can also be disqualified.

Pitcher last went to a council meeting in January.