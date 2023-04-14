Play Brightcove video

Sussex Police have released this dramatic footage

A drink-driver said “I was not going to drive away" before she drove the car off on a dangerous and dramatic journey.

Sussex Police footage captures Sarah Reese reversing the black Seat out of her driveway before taking the car on an erratic spin which left two elderly pedestrians injured, one seriously when she struck them as they were walking on the pavement on the opposite side of the road.

The former local authority worker drove downhill in Waites Lane, Fairlight, East Sussex and then careered into a hedge.

The incident happened shortly after 8pm on April 17 last year.

This was the state of the car after it ended up in a hedge Credit: Sussex Police

Reese was sentenced in December last year after she admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

She was jailed for a total of 18 months, and disqualified from driving for a total of three years and nine months.

The 59-year old will require an extended re-test before stepping foot in a car again after an appeal was unsuccessful.

Roads Policing Unit officer PC Nigel Dunn said, "This case shows the dangers of driving a vehicle after drinking alcohol.

"Reese claimed that she was not impaired, but the footage shows how erratic and dangerous her driving was.

"She caused serious harm to an elderly couple who were walking on the pavement, and was lucky that she did not cause further harm.

"Drink-driving is one of the main factors in why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

"So we are pleased that the court rejected the appeal. It should be a warning to every drink-driver not to take the risk with their own safety and the safety of other road users."