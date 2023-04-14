Riverside Park in Southampton Credit: Google Maps

Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for safety to be stepped up at a city park following a terrifying attempted rape.

A teenager was walking through Woodmill Lane in Riverside Park, Southampton when she was grabbed by a stranger wearing a balaclava and black hoody.

The 19-year old is being supported by specialist Hampshire Police officers following the attack around half eight on Saturday April 8th.

While police have said patrols have been stepped up in the area, a plea has been made by one residents for lights and CCTV to be installed immediately to prevent future incidents.

More than 1,000 people have now signed the petition Credit: Change.org

Maria Lee, who started the petition, said, “We are calling for the installation of lights and CCTV in Riverside Park and Woodmill Lane for the safety of the public.

“Recent events have highlighted the need for proper lighting to prevent any criminal or antisocial activities and ensure the safety of children and families who use the park in both day and night.

“Without proper lighting and CCTV, we fear for the future of our community, as it is crucial to provide a safe environment for everyone to enjoy.

“We urge the council to take immediate action to install lights in Riverside Park to prevent any future incidents and ensure the safety of our children and families.

“We believe that by installing lights, we can make Riverside Park a safer and more welcoming place for everyone. We appeal to the council to consider this petition seriously and take action to ensure the safety of the public when going to Riverside Park!”

Labour council leader Satvir Kaur said: "It is devastating to hear of this incident in Riverside Park - everyone deserves to feel safe in their homes and neighbourhoods.

"Safety is a huge priority for us. It’s why, as a council, we introduced a Safer Neighbourhoods Fund, with CCTV as well as improved lighting already planned for this area alongside other hotspots across the city."The improvements to Riverside Park are due to be in place this summer.

"We’ll continue to work with communities on making our streets safer and advocate for our fair share of resources and police officers."

Conservative Councillor Daniel Fitzhenry, said: "We are fully supportive of residents' calls for more lighting and CCTV in Riverside park and for the works to be done as soon as possible to help prevent these awful acts from happening again.

"As a conservative council we would also switch back on all street lights across our city recently switched off by the Labour council & continue to invest in measures to protect our residents, but most especially our women and girls."