A pet tortoise has been rescued from a house fire in Wiltshire.

A total of five fire crews attended the blaze involving a two storey domestic property in Tisbury on Thursday morning (13 April).

The little tortoise was located upstairs in a smoke-filled room by Firefighter Foster and Crew Manager Mitchell.

Shaftesbury Fire Station's newest recruit, Firefighter Van Dyk, who is a paramedic in his main job, used Smokey Paws (a pet oxygen mask) to give it oxygen.

The tortoise receiving oxygen from Firefighter Van Dyk Credit: Dorset & Wiltshire Fire & Rescue Fire Control

The fire was located in a first floor bedroom by the first crews on scene.

Further appliances were requested to enable the loft space to be checked for fire spread but it was unaffected.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

Crews responded from Mere, Shaftesbury, Gillingham, Warminster and Salisbury.

The occupiers were not at home at the time of the incident.