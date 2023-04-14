A major motorway has now reopened following a collision.

National Highways said the M20 had been shut eastbound in Kent because of the incident.

The closure was in place between Junction 4 at West Malling and Junction 5 for Aylesford due to a collision.

The road is a key route for people heading towards the Port of Dover.

Kent Police were in attendance and the following diversion route was issued to drivers:

Exit the M20 at J4 onto the northbound A228

At the M2 J2 take the M2 eastbound (coastbound)

Exit at J5

Take the A249 southbound

Re-join the M20 at J7

Drivers were warned of hold-ups on approach to the closure and diversion routes.