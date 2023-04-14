The M20 in Kent where the driver allegedly travelled the wrong way towards oncoming traffic Credit: Google Maps

Police have confirmed they are charging a man with dangerous driving after a car was recorded travelling the wrong way down a major UK motorway.

Patrols spotted a black Toyota Prius on the A20 London Road, Maidstone, which they believed to be stolen, and after approaching the vehicle, the car was driven into oncoming traffic before colliding with a police officer.

It's believed the car went the wrong way along the M20 in Kent on the coastbound carriageway before a collision with another car.

The driver suspected of being behind the vehicle was later arrested following the incident on Tuesday April 11th.

Valentas Sluckas, of no fixed address, was charged with seven offences, including dangerous driving, assaulting a police officer, failing to stop for a constable, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, handling stolen goods, disqualified driving, and driving without insurance.