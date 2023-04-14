This was not a night-mare... Credit: Tracy Turner

If you’ve ever been in a really deep sleep you’ll know dreams can feel like they actually happened.

That experience can often create scenarios so vivid that you ask yourself, ‘hang on, was that real?’

However, for one household the sight of four horses cantering along the street in the middle of the night was certainly not an out of body experience.

Tracy Turner first became aware of the neighbourhood’s new guests when her son, who himself thought he was dreaming, woke her up at 2:40am on Thursday.

There's always one that lingers at the back Credit: Tracy Turner

The four creatures were initially cantering down a hill in Canterbury, Kent before they went back on themselves five minutes later.

Posting the photograph on social media, Tracy said, “not every night you wake to this.”

Residents commented that the animals were “horseying around” and joked that the unusual sight was nothing more than a “Night-mares!”

Another said, “I looked out of my window…to see a young man walking a horse along the pavement like it was the most normal thing in the world. I took a double take and then smiled at the incongruity.”

With a certain famous racing event this weekend, one comment read “Probably the horse’s I’ll pick betting on the Grand National this Saturday”.

The horses were repeatedly being followed, presumably by their owner, all the way during their early morning stroll!