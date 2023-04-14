Police have sealed off a city centre car park following the discovery of a body.

A scene is in place at Culver Street, Salisbury after a woman was found unresponsive by emergency services on Thursday night at around 10pm.

It's been confirmed she was in her 40s.

The investigation by detectives is in its early stages but Wiltshire Police has confirmed that an arrest has been made.

The male suspect is being questioned on suspicion of manslaughter.

A statement from the force said, "A scene is currently in place at Culver Street, Salisbury, following the discovery of a body.

"We were contacted at around 10pm last night (13/04) after a woman in her 40s was found unresponsive. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services she was declared dead at the scene.

"A scene has been put in place while we conduct our enquiries.

"A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

"While we understand the public concern that this may cause, there is no wider threat to the public."

