Police are asking the public to check their dashcam or CCTV footage as they continue to search for missing Deborah George from Seaford.

Deborah, 46, was last seen at around 9pm on Thursday 6 April.

Motorists driving through the area between 5pm and 11pm are asked to check dashcam footage for any sightings, as well as residents who may have CCTV footage.

Police say they are particularly interested in the Crouch area, south towards the Esplanade and towards Seaford Head.

Deborah is slim, with shoulder-length brown hair which she was wearing up.

She was last seen wearing a woolly hat with beige colours, a brown jacket and had headphones with her.

She has links to Seaford and Lewes.

If you can help, call 999 quoting 1632 of 06/04.