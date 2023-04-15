Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after two passengers shouted racist abuse at a bus driver in Gosport.

The incident took place on Valentine's Day on a bus travelling through the town.

It was reported that two men had become rowdy on the bus and were repeatedly pressing the stop button, before they were challenged by the driver.

The men then shouted racist abuse at the driver before police were called at 9.33pm.

Officers attended but the individuals had left the bus.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing, and we ask anyone who knows the man pictured to call 101, quoting 44230063084.

"You can also submit information to us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/"

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org"

