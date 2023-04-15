Historian and TV presenter Dan Snow has sparked an outpouring of love for Portsmouth and the Hampshire coast after revealing he could "never live anywhere else".

The 44-year-old took to Twitter to praise his coastal home area.

Posting a photograph of HMS Warrior at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, the broadcaster said: "The older I get the more I am certain that I could never live anywhere else.

"This is home. It's eccentric, glorious and being here makes me happy."

Snow, who is the youngest son of BBC television journalist Peter Snow, lives in Lepe - a small hamlet on the Solent.

His comments generated a strong response on Twitter, with dozens of people agreeing.

One user said: "Nothing can compare to Old Portsmouth for its history and some of the views it provides."

While another wrote: "My home too. Proud to say my family's history is of skilled craftsmen, trained and worked in Portsmouth Dockyard."

Posting an alternative photo of HMS Warrior, one Twitter user said: "Sign of a good place, a ship like that!"

Dan Snow is well known for presenting historical documentaries, as well as being involved in programmes for state occasions, such as the 200th-anniversary celebration of the Battle of Trafalgar.

He is also a keen adventurer and has a passion for animals.

He was heavily involved in the desperate hunt for the head of a shark which was found washed up on Lepe Beach in March.

The historian led calls for trophy hunters to return the shark's head, so the discovery could help give scientists a rare opportunity to study the body - to understand how it got to Hampshire waters, and possibly even more about climate change.

