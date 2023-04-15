Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's report is by Charlotte Wilkins

Over 10,00 people turned out to watch the annual Vaisakhi celebrations in Gravesend.

The ‘Nagar Kirtan’ Vaisakhi procession started around 11.00 am, making its way through the streets of the town, with thousands following behind or watching as it passed by.

Religious songs were sung and holy scriptures read out. Many took a moment to reflect and pray as the procession left the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara. The Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book, was also carried in a golden temple.

All generations, faiths and backgrounds enjoyed the festivities and performances.

Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara is one of the biggest Gurdwara's in Europe.

Vaisakhi is a chance for Sikhs to celebrate the birth of their religion

Jadgev Singh Virdee , General Secretary of the Guru Nanak Darbar Gudwara.

" For Sikhs Vaisakhi means the foundation of the faith as we know it now. The 10th Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, founded the Khalsa in 1699. Every year it gets celebrated all across the world and in Gravesend we have a particularly special celebration every year. "

After the procession, many gathered at the religious fesitval known as Dharmic Mela at the grounds of the Gurdwara.