Paul O'Grady's cause of death has been confirmed after the TV presenter and comedian died suddenly, aged 67.

His death certificate has revealed the entertainer who lived in Kent, died from sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Known as SADS, sudden arrhythmic death syndrome is when someone dies suddenly and unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest, but the cause of the cardiac arrest can't be found, according to the British Heart Foundation.

O'Grady's husband, Andre Portasio, confirmed in a statement that he died “unexpectedly but peacefully” at his home in Aldington near Ashford on 28 March.

Portasio shared the final photo he took of them together on Instagram.

He thanked everyone for their thoughts and best wishes.

Paul O'Grady died following a cardiac arrest in his Kent home on 28 March 2023. Credit: ITV News

It's believed the For the Love of Dogs presenter's cause of death was linked to ischemic heart disease.

Tributes poured in for the passionate animal lover and campaigner.

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home described him as 'synonyomous' for his work with the charity.

O'Grady became an ambassador for Battersea in 2012, following the success of ITV's multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs, which was filmed at the home.

Last year, he was joined by the Queen Consort in a special one-off episode of For The Love Of Dogs to mark 160 years of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, an organisation for which he was an ambassador.

Born on the Wirral in Merseyside, O'Grady moved to Kent and set up a small holding near Ashford for his menagerie of animals including dogs, goats, sheep, chickens, barn owls and also alpacas.

The TV personality was also recently appointed Deputy Lieutenant of Kent having championed the county, especially in 2020, with his programme "Paul O'Grady's Great British Escape".

He is due to have two funerals - a private service for close family and friends.

While another service is expected to take place, allowing members of the public, and his fans to pay their respects.

No date for either service has been set yet.

