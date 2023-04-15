Dorset Police has been praised for its response after receiving a heartwarming letter from a child whose toy car was run over.

Posting on Twitter, the boy's mum revealed the letter she wrote on her son's behalf and the letter he received from the force.

Dorset Police were so touched by the story, they sent him a new toy car to replace the one that was damaged during the incident.

The boy's letter read: "Dear Police, my mummy is writing this because I don't know how to write yet, and my mummy said your phone people wouldn't like it.

"Today I was getting into the car, and I dropped my car. A naughty man saw my car and he drove his car over it.

"When my mummy got my car from the road it was squished and cracked and I was very sad.

"Please can you catch the bad man and tell him off for breaking my car."

In response, a police spokesperson wrote back: "I received information about a man driving over your toy car. My colleagues and I were very sorry to hear this news.

"If we catch the bad guy, we will be sure to let Santa know to put him on the naughty list for this upcoming Christmas.

"Unfortunately, not everyone is always as nice to one another as they should be.

"But it is important to remember that there are still lots of good people within your community.

"You can help be a positive member of your community by always being polite and nice to people every day.

"If you ever need the Police, we are here to help everyone and that includes you. You can always approach us when you see us out and about in our uniforms.

"We would be very happy to stop and have a chat with you or help you with something if you need us to. We like speaking to nice people.

"From the letter, your mummy kindly wrote us, we understand that your car is broken, and this has caused you some upset.

"As such, we thought it would be nice to get you a new toy car.

"It probably isn't as nice as the one you had, but hopefully restores some faith that there are lots of good people around and that the bad guys are in the minority.

"From Dorset Police and I - Enjoy the rest of the Easter holidays."

