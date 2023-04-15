A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the death of a woman who was found in a car park in Salisbury city centre, has been released on bail.

The car park in Culver Street was sealed off after a woman in her 40s was found unresponsive on Thursday night. (13 April)

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the woman died at the scene.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

He has now been released on bail with conditions to allow police to continue their investigation.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "While we understand the community concern that this incident may cause, there is no wider threat to the public.

"A scene was put in place to allow us to conduct our enquiries and has since been lifted, and our efforts are ongoing to establish the cause of death."

