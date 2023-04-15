Tributes are being paid to the founder and owner of the famous British darts venue Lakeside, Bob Potter who has died peacefully in his sleep following a short illness.

The 94-year-old famously built Lakeside Country Club in Frimley Green in Surrey, which became world-famous as the home of British darts.

Posting on his Twitter account, a statement read: "Bob Potter OBE, the legendary entertainment owner of Lakeside country club in Frimley Green Surrey, UK, yesterday passed away peacefully in his sleep after a short illness. He was 94.

"Bob Potter was a true entertainment icon, having built an empire that few could match over the course of seven decades.

"He came from humble beginnings, but his hard work and dedication to entrepreneurialism and the entertainment industry led him to become one of the most respected figures in show business.

"Potter started his career by booking bands into venues around the UK and the South East.

"He quickly made a name for himself by booking some of the biggest names in music, including The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

"In the 1970s, Potter built Lakeside, which quickly became a hub for entertainment in the UK and from 1986-2019 home to British Darts where he helped the sport of darts gain worldwide coverage and popularity even becoming lead sponsor from 2004-2019 and once again in 2022.

Lakeside was a popular venue for The Royal Family (Bob Potter pictured with Princess Anne). Credit: Twitter/BobPotterOBE

"Lakeside hosted some of the biggest names in the music business like Sir Cliff Richard, Marvin Gaye, Shirley Bassey and Tom Jones and the hottest comedians of the time such as Tommy Cooper, Morecambe and Wise, Bruce Forsyth, Jim Davidson and Jimmy Tarbuck all performed on the Lakeside stage.

"The Royal Family was also hosted on many occasions including Prince Charles now King Charles Ill, Princess Anne, Princess Margaret and the Duke and Duchess of Kent.

"Margaret Thatcher herself said it was one of her favourite places for Tory party jollies, a testament to Potter's dedication to providing the highest quality entertainment venue.

"A strong supporter of charities and the NHS, he received numerous awards and accolades for his contributions to the industry and to charity and was made a Grand Water Rat by the same British entertainment industry fraternity founded in 1889 by the music hall comedians Joe Elvin and Jack Lotto.

"Potter was also given the Order of the British Empire by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1993.

"Potter will be deeply missed by his family, including his four daughters,Joanne, Tina, Jackie, and Teresa, as well as his grandchildren. The family has asked for privacy to grieve at this time.

"Bob Potter OBE will be remembered as an entertainment legend who made an indelible mark on the industry. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come."

Bob Potter is most famous for building Lakeside in Frimley Green in the 1970s. Credit: ITV Meridian

In a statement, the World Darts Federation said they are "deeply saddened" to learn of bob Potter's death.

Posting on their website a spokesperson said: "Bob was an ardent supporter of darts, with his iconic Lakeside Country Club playing host to the Darts World Championships from 1986 to 2019.

"Lakeside also served as the lead sponsor from 2004 to 2019 and once again in 2022, when he welcomed us back with open arms.

"We look forward to continuing his legacy at the venue over at least the next three years.

"At this sad time, the thoughts of the WDF family are with Bob's loved ones and we express our sincere condolences to his family and friends."

