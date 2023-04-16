Play Brightcove video

Derek Johnson reports from Midhurst. He spoke to local people and one of the organisers, Karin Dunbar.

A currency has been launched to help independent traders in the West Sussex town of Midhurst recover from the effects of a devastating fire.

The road outside the Angel Hotel remains closed a month after the blaze, impacting trade.

But the new scheme, involving the creation of the 'Midhurst pound' hopes to boost the local economy.

People queuing up to get their vouchers on Saturday

400 envelopes of vouchers, containing between £5 and £250 were handed out to people on a first-come-first-served basis on Saturday, April 15.

They are being accepted as real money across Midhurst by a host of independent businesses, including in North Street where the hotel and other businesses closed down following the devastating fire.

Fire engulfed the historic hotel in early March

The cause of the blaze has yet to be established - the hotel's owners have said they want to rebuild, but there's no word yet about when that will be or when the road will re-open.

Karin Dunbar from the Town Team said: "It's a wonderful destination in its own right – and ironically the temporary pedestrianisation of the high street makes it even better.

"But the reality is that many businesses rely on trade from through traffic to survive.

"The Midhurst pound is a way for people to support the local businesses that make our town special and get some help with their own cost of living at the same time.

"It's a win-win!"

The Midhurst pounds will be valid until the end of May.