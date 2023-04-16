It's reported the funeral of the late TV presenter Paul O'Grady is to take place at a wildlife park near his home in Kent.

According to Sunday newspaper reports, part of the commemorations will take place at Port Lympne Safari Park, just a few miles from his home in Aldington.

The 67 year old was a regular visitor to the attraction in Hythe, and even judged competitions for them.

Paul O'Grady with Winston

After his death was announced last week, the park issued a statement on social media:

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Paul O'Grady – a local supporter of Port Lympne and the work we do. We were incredibly grateful to have had him visit us."

Reports suggest there will be a service in a nearby church, before a celebration of the entertainer's life is held at the park, surrounded by the animals he loved.

Yesterday his cause of death was confirmed, with his official death certificate saying he died from sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Port Lympne is run by the Aspinall Foundation, and home to more than 900 rare and endangered animals, including monkeys, lions and tigers.

Port Lympne is home to a large selection of endangered animals Credit: Aspinall Foundation

It was previously announced that Paul would have two funerals, one private affair for close friends and family and another public celebration.

O'Grady became an ambassador for Battersea in 2012, following the success of ITV's multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs, which was filmed at the home.

Last year, he was joined by the Queen Consort in a special one-off episode of For The Love Of Dogs to mark 160 years of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, an organisation for which he was an ambassador.

Paul with his partner, Andre Portasio, sister Sheila and daughter Sharyn collecting his MBE Credit: PA

Born on the Wirral in Merseyside, O'Grady moved to Kent and set up a small holding near Ashford for his menagerie of animals including dogs, goats, sheep, chickens, barn owls and also alpacas.

The TV personality was also recently appointed Deputy Lieutenant of Kent having championed the county, especially in 2020, with his programme "Paul O'Grady's Great British Escape".