Officers searching for missing Jet Lucas from Tadley have released pictures of a woman they believe might have vital information about his whereabouts.

Jet, 21, was last seen in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday 11 April at Peterborough Train Station and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

They are appealing for the woman pictured to come forward urgently.

They say she is not in any trouble, but may have information to assist their search for Jet.

It is believe he boarded a 6.56am train travelling to Edinburgh.

Jet is described as:

White

Of skinny build

5ft 4ins tall

Hair worn in a side fade style.

He was last seen wearing a blue Adidas jacket carrying an Adidas rucksack. He possibly has a blue/grey pushbike with him.

Jet has links to London, Ipswich, Bournemouth and Lincolnshire.