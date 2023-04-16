The police watchdog has been called in to investigate the death of a 17-year-old motorcyclist in Poole.

The teenager died at the scene after coming off his bike in St Aldhelm's Road in the Branksome area at around 12.20am on Sunday, April 16.

No other vehicle was involved in the collision, which involved a black Yamaha motorcycle.

The teenager's family has been informed.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Dorset Police say that due to the fact that the motorcycle was in close proximity to a police vehicle shortly before the incident, a referral will be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Police Sergeant Mark Scammell, of the traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the motorcycle rider at this difficult time.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or captured anything of relevance on dashcam footage, to please get in touch.

“Finally, I would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding during the road closure, which was necessary to allow for a thorough investigation to take place.”