An 18 year-old man has died following a suspected stabbing in the centre of Dartford.

The victim was found by police and ambulance crews in an alleyway linking Suffolk Road and the High Street, just after 9pm on Friday (April 14).

At around 12.30am on Saturday 15 April, two men, both aged 19, were arrested in Gillingham on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

As part of the investigation officers have spoken to a number of potential witnesses, but are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

Detective Inspector Ross Gurden, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: ‘We are working to establish the full circumstances and would like to speak to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious, around or before 9.05pm on Friday evening.

‘The area where the victim was assaulted was close to the town centre and there would have been pedestrians and vehicles in the area at the time. If you think you may be able to assist the investigation please don’t hesitate to call us.’

Motorists with dashcam and owners of private CCTV are also asked to check for relevant footage.

Police have not officially named the victim but say his family have been informed.