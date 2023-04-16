Play Brightcove video

Many happy returns- From 2020 to 2023- What a difference three years makes!

A woman from Berkshire has celebrated her birthday surrounded by friends and family, three years after she was forced to spend her 100th birthday in covid isolation.

Winnie Wooledge had to wave through a window at her independent living scheme in Sandhurst because of strict Covid rules.

Staff and relatives at Broadway House made her a banner to wish her Happy Birthday, but she spent the day alone.

Winnie celebrated her 103rd birthday with her loved ones

This year they were determined to give her the birthday celebration she deserved.

Winnie was joined by friends, family and staff for cake, cards, and of course a rendition of Happy Birthday, to mark her 103 years.

Many happy returns Winnie!