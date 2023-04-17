Businesses near Swanscombe cliff collapse told it's not safe to return to work

Businesses close to the Swanscombe cliff collapse are being told it's not safe to return to work yet.

It's been one week since the dramatic fall on the A226 Galley Hill Road, Swanscombe, Kent, which destroyed the warehouse of a demolition firm and wreaked havoc with the water and internet supply for hundreds of homes and businesses.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt given the road is a main artery connecting people between Gravesend and Greenhithe.

However, Thames Water is now urging people who work near to the landslip to not return to their work premises for their safety.

A spokesperson said: "Given the possibility of further potential ground movements, businesses operating within the immediate vicinity of the affected area are urged not to return to their premises until our engineers confirm it is safe to do so.

"For their own health and safety the public is also urged to stay away from the site. If applicable you should contact your landlord and insurers."

A geotechnical survey is currently underway to find out the cause of the collapse. The road remains closed until further notice.