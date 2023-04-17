Eight dogs have been saved from a house fire in Poole after neighbours raised the alarm.

Crews from Westbourne, Redhill and Poole were called to the property on Pascoe Close, Poole at 7.54am on Friday (April 7).

Firefighters were called after fast-acting neighbours heard the smoke alarm and dialled 999.

The pets were saved from the first floor of the property and one was treated for smoke inhalation using Smokey Paws (a pet oxygen mask) to give it oxygen.

A spokesperson for Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival, firefighters found a fire in a first floor bedroom – four breathing apparatus wearers used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. Eight dogs were rescued, one of which was treated for smoke inhalation using a Smokey Paws kit. Our stop came through at 9.36am."