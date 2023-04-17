A Kent farmer has been reunited with his beloved vintage motorcycle - 27 years after it was stolen.

West Malling farmer Stephen Betts reported the theft of his 1949 Ariel Red Hunter in 1996. Despite an investigation at the time, it was not possible to find the person responsible.

After nearly three decades without his 500cc bike, Mr Betts had given up hope of ever seeing it again.

But then he was notified by the DVLA that a new owner had applied to register the bike after buying it on eBay without realising it was stolen.

Although the number plate had changed, the engine and chassis number were used to help trace Mr Betts, in whose name the bike was still registered.

Kent Police conducted further enquiries and reunited Mr Betts with the bike after working with the Metropolitan Police Service’s Organised Vehicle Crime Unit.

Kent Police were involved in helping reunite Stephen with his bike Credit: ITV News Meridian

He was shocked but delighted to discover that the 27-year-old mystery had finally been solved.

Mr Betts said: "Everyone worked very hard behind the scenes to trace the motorcycle back to me and I am very grateful. I am amazed that after nearly 30 years they were still able to do so.

He continued: "(The new owner) had put his heart and soul into restoring it and spent a lot of money in the process, so was understandably upset to find it had previously been stolen.

"He was very gracious though and we were able to come to an arrangement whereby I would compensate him for his time and money, as he had done a great job with the bike."

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Watford of Kent Police’s Investigation Management Unit said: "When somebody’s vehicle is stolen from them, it is always our hope that we will be able to reunite them with their stolen property no matter how much time may pass.

"I am very pleased that with the support of our partners at the DVLA and Metropolitan Police we were able to return Mr Betts’ motorcycle to him, demonstrating that no criminal investigation is ever truly closed and we will always act on any new information received."

PC Mike Pilbeam from the Metropolitan Police Service’s Organised Vehicle Crime Unit, said: "As someone with a keen interest in classic motorcycles I could completely understand what a loss this would have been to Mr Betts, and does make this recovery even more special."

