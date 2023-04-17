Four teenagers have been arrested after running along a live railway line in Brighton to avoid police.

The incident on Saturday (April 15) took place after a car, which was reported stolen following a burglary in the Weald area in March, failed to stop.

Officers found the vehicle travelling in Coldean Lane, in Brighton, and Stanford Avenue.

The car was abandoned in Cumberland Road and the occupants ran in the direction of Preston Park train station, into a maintenance yard and onto the railway line.

The four people tried to escape multiple times from the railway line. Officers detained them with the help of The National Police Air Service.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, trespassing on a railway, theft of a vehicle and burglary.

Another 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, trespassing on a railway, theft of a vehicle and burglary.

All four remain in police custody at this time.