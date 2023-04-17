The A34 in Berkshire is closed in both directions between the M4 (J13, Chieveley) and the A4185 (Chilton Interchange) due to a collision.

A lorry has collided with the central reservation barrier just north of the Beedon turn-off, affecting traffic heading between Oxford and Newbury.

It's also understood that two cars are also involved. Police and emergency services are at the scene.

The road is likely to remain closed for several hours.

