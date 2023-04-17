A man from Gravesend, who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a number of women during physiotherapy treatments, has been charged.

Purnoor Bawa, 43, is reported to have touched five victims inappropriately between 2013 and 2019.

Following an investigation from the North Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised seven charges of sexual assault against Mr Bawa.

He is due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 12 May 2023.