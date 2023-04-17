Reading FC's interim boss praises fans for their support

Reading FC's new interim boss Noel Hunt has praised both his players and the fans following a goalless draw at home to Championship champions-elect Burnley on Saturday (15 April).

The result means the Clarets are no longer able to beat Reading's record 106 points tally set in 2005/06.

Vincent Kompany's side needed to win all six of their remaining fixtures to surpass the record, but the draw means the most points they can pick up this season is 106 - providing they now win their final five games.

The game was Noel Hunt's first in charge after he was appointed following Paul Ince's sacking.

Noel Hunt's first game in charge ended in a 0-0 draw against Burnley Credit: PA Images

Noel Hunt said: “Burnley are a fantastic side, they’ll be champions later this week and they might share our record come the end of the season.

“They have Premier League players in every part of the pitch, players who can hurt you. But to limit them to the chances that we did, we did really well. And it could be a big point.

“I wanted the players to play with smiles on their faces, to work hard for each other and to connect with everyone here.

“It’s a special club, to me and many other people. The boys felt that today. It was an unbelievable turnout from the supporters."

Noel Hunt spoke to the media during his first post-match press conference

Hunt continued: "Today’s game was so important. It was more than just a game, it was about a record too.

"We spoke about the 106 points before the game and we now know we will keep it for another season. We might have to share it still, but I don’t mind.

“It's about pride for our club. It’s our recent history. And we should never forget that history.

“They always say that records are there to be broken – well thankfully now it won’t be broken this season.

“The boys all know how much the record means to the club and the town. And it’s not just about that team that achieved it. It’s about the football club. It’s our record. And we weren’t ready to give it up.

“The team talk was about taking it all in. Take in the crowd and give them something to cheer. Give them something to roar for. And they did I felt.

“I’ve seen these players in training over the last few days and I can see what they can do. They just have to believe in themselves, play forward and get the shackles off.

“For me, I’ll take in this game tonight. I’ll watch it back, look for ways in which we can improve. And in terms of teamwork, effort, heart and desire, the discipline they showed in keeping what is a different shape for them, I can’t fault the players today. They did everything that was asked of them today.

“For the boys, I’ve told them to go and enjoy the point tonight and spend some time with their families tomorrow. Those moments are precious. But it’s just the first step in this small journey. And we go to work on Monday. And everything we do from that moment is geared towards Wednesday.”