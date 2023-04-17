Silverware including candlesticks, plates and chalices has been stolen from a church in Dorset.

The items were taken from the Lady St Mary Church in Wareham between around 9.45pm on Friday 14 April and 9am on Saturday 15 April 2023.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Police Constable Ryan Dunkerley, of Purbeck police, said: “We are conducting enquiries into this burglary, and I am keen to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area on the night of Friday 14 April 2023 to please get in touch.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who comes across silverware being offered for sale locally or online in suspicious circumstances.”