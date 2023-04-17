Vets at the Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital in Aylesbury have given an injured toad a bionic arm.

The amphibian had a fractured bone and was fitted with a steel plate and four tiny screws.

He's being monitored by staff before he can be released back into the wild along with his new bionic arm.

On Facebook, the charity said: "When this terrific toad came into us, a radiograph showed a fractured left humerus bone.

The toad will be released back into the wild, along with his bionic new arm. Credit: Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital

"Our vet Steve is no stranger to operating on broken bones, but this was going to be on a Toad-ily different scale.

"Carrying out this operation on a patient this size was incredibly fiddly work, but luckily, we have 3.5x magnification surgical loupes available that make it much easier for Steve to see fine detail.

"He managed to repair the break with a tiny 'VetKISS locking plate' and four 1mm screws in an operation that took over an hour.

"The post-operative radiograph shows what a small, but hugely successful operation this was.

"He will remain with us for the duration of his recovery where we can monitor the arm to ensure it is healing well before he can then be released back into the wild, along with his bionic new arm!"