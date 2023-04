Traffic is building up on the M27 Eastbound due to an accident involving a car.

Two lanes are currently blocked between J10 / A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) and J11 / A27 (Fareham / Gosport).

Lanes three and four (of four) are closed with a car facing oncoming traffic in lane four.

National Highways say traffic is expected to clear later today (17 April) and an ambulance is currently at the scene of the collision.