WATCH ITV News Meridian's Natalie Verney speaking to Joe Rajapaksha.

A 9-year-old boy from Witney, who's on a mission to save the planet, has published his first book on climate change.

Joe Rajapaksha, who already has his own YouTube channel, wrote 'The Changing World' to help other children learn about the subject.

He's dedicated the book to his idol, David Attenborough, and wants to donate all the profits he makes to an animal sanctuary in Kenya.

Joe said: "When I was four I watched one of Sir David Attenborough's programmes and then I felt really inspired like why are we doing this to the world? We actually need to take care of it because it's our one and only home."

Joe decided to write a book on climate change, get it published, and donate the profits.

Joe's mother, Nadi Rajapaksha, said: "One day Joe came to me after watching a documentary in television and said there is an organisation in Kenya which is called the Lewa Conservancy and they are doing some amazing work on conservation and I wish I had some money to donate them so I told him like why don't you find a way?"

Joe said: "First of all I had to get all my ideas wrote down onto a notepad, and then once that was done I put it on a laptop, and then we sent it to an editor who made sure that everything was correct and all the words were spelt properly and that everything was all good in the book. Then she sent us the final copy. Then we sent it to an illustrator who drew all the pictures. Once that was done we needed to send it to someone else who put the book together otherwise it would be pictures on words."

The whole process took six months but now it's available on Amazon.

Joe wants to dedicate his life to saving the planet and he already has three more books in the pipeline.