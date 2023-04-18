A woman from Oxford has launched a fundraising campaign for her mum after the family home was completely gutted by a large fire.

Four fire crews from Slade Park Fire Station, Rewley Road Fire Station, and Wheatley Fire Station attended a 'significant' house fire in Barton, Oxford on 31 March.

She said: " Our family home, where we have resided since 2009, suffered a devastating fire on the evening of 31/03/2023 due to an unforeseeable accident that originated from the bedroom, rapidly spreading to other parts of the house.

"The firefighters arrived at the scene within 6 minutes and did the very best they could to save our home but unfortunately, the fire had spread so quickly and the flames had already consumed everything - from household appliances and clothing to irreplaceable valuables and cherished memories. My mum was left with only the clothes she wore to work that day and we are unable to retrieve any of our possessions.

"This incident has dealt our family a severe setback. We will need to start afresh by relocating to a new home and purchasing new household essentials, clothes, and other critical items/necessities. Donations made to my mum’s account will be utilised for that purpose.

"We are immensely grateful for any support that you can provide at this challenging time. If financial assistance is not possible, even sharing this post would go a long way in helping our family in need."

Four fire crews attended a 'significant' house fire in Barton, Oxford on 31 March. Credit: Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service

In a statement, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called just before 7:45 to the property which was well alight in the first floor and roof and visible from a large area.

"Using eight breathing apparatus wearers, crews were able to search the premises and firefight to ensure everyone was accounted for, and stop further spread into the adjoining property. The fire was under control by 9pm, with crews on scene until just before midnight.

"Due to the severity of the fire, crews have re-visited through the night to reinspect the property, and specialist fire investigation took place today which confirmed the fire to be accidental.

"Crews were supported by the Oxfordshire County Council Emergency planning department and Oxford City Council to support the residents affected."

More than £5,000 has been raised to help the family buy new belongings for their new home.