WATCH: Humpback whale spotted off the coast of Dover (credit: Mutiny Diver / Chris Webb / Thomas Packman)

A humpback whale has been spotted splashing around off the coast of Dover.

Chris Webb and Thomas Packman were diving seven miles away from the coast on Sunday (16 April) when they spotted the animal repeatedly splashing its tail.

It's thought that this behaviour is a way for whales to send messages over long distances.

Humpback whales are a rare sight in the area - with one spotted in the English Channel in 2015.

More recently, one was spotted off the coast of Cornwall in December 2022.

According to the Wildlife Trust, they can weigh up to 40 tonnes and be up to 18 metres long. They can have a lifespan of between 80 and 90 years.