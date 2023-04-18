A driver who rammed a police car before crashing into a bus shelter in Swindon has been disqualified from driving.

Adam Wrobel, of Milverton Court, Swindon, was arrested on January 27 after police officers spotted him driving his car with two totally deflated tyres coming off the alloys.

Although the 53-year-old initially stopped his BMW X1 when asked to do so by police, he refused to get out of the car when the officers asked for further checks to be carried out due to its dangerous condition.

Wrobel then drove off again and a police took place. A stinger was rolled out and the two remaining tyres were punctured.

Officers used their vehicles to box in the car but Wrobel then accelerated, strike the bumper of a police car before crashing into an empty bus shelter.

Wrobel pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, was disqualified from driving for 18 months and given a 16 week prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

He must also complete 180 hours of unpaid work, pay £85 CPS costs and £154 surcharge.

Inspector Will Ayres said: “The sentence given reflects the seriousness of the driver’s actions. He was driving a vehicle which was clearly in a dangerous condition and completely unroadworthy – the vehicle was totally devoid of any rubber on the front near side tyre which was leaving grooves in the road surface as a result.

“Wrobel then went on to ram a police vehicle in an attempt to evade capture, putting other road users and pedestrians at risk. It was extremely fortunate that nobody was waiting at the bus stop at the time, as this could have had extremely tragic consequences.”