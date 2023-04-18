Play Brightcove video

WATCH ITV News Meridian's Sally Simmonds reporting from the Hampshire Flag company.

Sewing machines at the Hampshire Flag company in Waterlooville are running non-stop to meet orders for the coronation.

They include 40,000 hand-waving flags for Carnival Cruises and miles of bunting for Network Rail.

Since the official coronation emblem was released in February, the printer, the cutter and the sewing machines haven't stopped at the family firm which is taking orders from 10 to 10,000 metres.

Customers include large businesses and individuals who've been frantically ordering lengths of pennants to decorate their streets for the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Hampshire Flag company working round the clock to meet demand for coronation flags. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The family firm started life in a garage in 1981 and everything was made by hand.

The company founder's grandson Robert Wilkinson said: "I started working here at weekends when I was about 12-years-old making the little paper hand wavers on sticks.

"Over the years I've done different roles and now I'm in full-time sales."

Today the factory employs forty staff and produces a huge range of flags from hand sewn national and international banners to digitally printed flags and bunting.

Miles of bunting is being produced for the King's coronation weekend. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Sales and Marketing Manager Rod Sessions said: "We're so busy and the guys are running around at the moment.

"We're selling all over the country, mainly to councils.

"They want to brighten up their High Streets, so they order bunting and flags from us but we are supplying general public as well for when they're running their street parties."