Volunteer Holly Gray and BBOWT Ecologist Colin Williams explain why it's important to monitor the health of the species.

The annual count of a rare but spectacular wild flower has been taking place on the banks of the River Thames.

The snake's-head fritillary is Oxfordshire's county flower, but only flourishes in a handful of sites across the country.

One of them is the Iffley Meadows nature reserve in Oxford, where every year volunteers count the plants by hand to see how well they're doing.

The painstaking work of counting 40,000 plants Credit: BBOWT

Working in a long line, and counting each individual specimen is the most effective and least damaging way of getting an accurate figure.

The team of professional and amateur ecologists from Berkshire, Buckinghamshire & Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) tallied up a whopping 43,349 snake’s-head fritillaries at the reserve on Tuesday (April 18).

This compares to just 500 flowers on site when the charity started managing the rare floodplain meadow habitat off Donnington Bridge Road in 1983.

The plants will only keep flowering for a few more days, and the Trust urged locals to get down to the nature reserve and enjoy the rare spectacle.

Normally purple with a checkered pattern, fritillaries can also be white or light pink

BBOWT Ecologist Colin Williams, who was in charge of the count, said: “We are really happy with this figure – it shows that we’ve got a very healthy population of fritillaries at the site, which is also a great indicator that the habitat is doing well overall thanks to our decades of careful management.

"We'll continue managing this reserve as traditional hay meadow so that not only the fritillaries but all the other important plants and animals here will continue to flourish."

Iffley Meadows is one of fewer than 30 sites in the country where these striking flowers bloom in the wild.

The total number of flowers counted this year was slightly lower than in some recent years, but Mr Williams said it was within the normal annual fluctuation that one would expect.

Fritillary and ‘Fritillaria’ come from a Latin origin ‘fritillus’ which means ‘dice-box’ as the markings are similar to a chequer board.

An old country belief about snake's-head fritillary was that it followed the path of the Romans, springing up wherever their footsteps had fallen.