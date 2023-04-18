Play Brightcove video

WATCH ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee reporting on the project.

Plans are well underway to build the first specialist 'independent' robotic surgery training centre in the country on a trading estate in Dorset.

The project is being led by local businessman, Robert Eaton, who was inspired by the work of medics in nearby Poole Hospital who saved the life of his wife who has a serious illness.

Planning permission has been granted and the team behind the project are confident they will soon raise the £4 million needed to build the centre.

Rob was inspired to build this facility following the success of his previous project which raised £3.5 million to introduce robotic surgery to Poole Hospital in 2015, mainly funded by Sunseeker founder Robert Braithwaite.

Poole Hospital. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Rob started that campaign after medics at Poole saved the life of his wife in 2011.

Debbie has Vascular Ehler-Danlos syndrome, the same illness that killed the couple's teenage son Ryan in 2009.

The new centre will contain equipment similar to the technology already being used at Poole.

Paul said: "The Royal College of Surgeons has already identified there is a shortcoming, there is a big hole in training. It's a must happen because the community needs it. We need the people trained to the highest of standards and with the best equipment available."

Site investigations are about to get underway. Credit: UAN Architects

The plans for the three story building have been drawn up by a local firm of architects who believe this is an opportunity to create something worthwhile and long-lasting for the community, because it will also include mental health care for cancer patients.

Architect Rodney Seal said: "This is such an exciting project and it's so good for the community and when we're talking about hospitals having problems with operations, this will speed up everything. It will be international, it's something that this country needs."

Trainee Architect Lucy Harris said: "It's inspiring me because it's community based and it's something that will lead robotics surgery in the future, which for me is essential."

On the site at the moment is Rob's Filling Station, a restaurant in a tent, established to feed the community during lockdown, which incredibly, last year was voted among the top ten restaurants in the world.

Rob says funding for the robotic training centre is on track, and although it will be a private enterprise, the NHS will also benefit.

Site investigations are about to get underway, and once the first £500,000 has been raised, work to begin to build the project will start next spring.