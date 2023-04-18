Officers investigating reports of a sexual assault along Bedford Place in Southampton would like to speak with the man in connection with the incident.

At approximately 9.30pm on Friday (31 March) a woman was walking along Bedford Place when she was approached by the unknown man, who then reportedly sexually assaulted her near to the corner of Canton Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quote reference 44230128569.

Alternatively, people can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.