"Please don't put bath bombs in the jacuzzi" is the message from the Isle of Wight Council after it had to shut health suite facilities in Sandown.

The spa at The Heights has now reopened after a three-week closure caused by 'pollution from public contamination'.

In recent weeks, 1 Leisure - the council's fitness branch - said it has had to close the health suite as people used bath bombs in the jacuzzi; wore Deep Heat, fake tan and makeup; did not shower before use and did not wash off deodorants.

Each of those items upset the delicate chemical balance required to maintain a safe and clean environment within the spa, a council spokesperson said.

To ensure everything is safe for use, the leisure centre was required to shut the suite and rebalance levels while flushing all the products out.

So far, the council has had to replace 400kg of sand used in the filtration system and 35,000 gallons of water to clean the systems and refill the spa.

The authority has reiterated the guidance and correct etiquette for using the health suite which includes ensuring you are clean and do not have any products on your skin.

It also includes not wearing the same kit as you may have in the gym, squash courts or fitness classes.

Users must also take a shower before using the spa or different areas of the health suite, therefore not introducing foreign substances into the water.

Essences and oils are forbidden in the health suite, as is shaving.

Signs and specialist advice for the spa, sauna and steam room are on display at The Heights as a reminder.

The spa was also been closed earlier in the year to replace a heater as well as seals on the sand water filter.