Three drug dealers in Bournemouth have been jailed for their involvement in supplying county lines.

Marcus Bowles-Dove, 35 and of London, was sentenced to four years and four months in prison for supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Tory Marcus James, 26 and of London, was jailed for three years and four months and Beata Par, 34, of Bournemouth, received a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for supplying crack cocaine and heroin, as well as possession with intent to supply.

All three supplied class A drugs from London and Bournemouth between Sunday 24 April 2022 and Tuesday 6 September 2022.

Officers from Dorset Police worked with the Metropolitan Police as part of Op Viper, to stop the work of suspected drugs gangs in the county.

A number of mobile phones were seized, as part of investigations, as well as cocaine and heroin.

The three defendants were sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday 13 April 2023.

Police Constable Kirsty Foster, of the BCP NET, said: “We will relentlessly pursue anyone who is supplying drugs in our county and is involved in county lines activity.

“Through joint working with the Metropolitan Police, we were able to take drugs off the streets and help to support vulnerable people at risk of being exploited.

“I hope this case sends a message that we will proactively target anyone who is selling drugs in our county and we will push forward our drive to make Dorset a safe county for everyone.”