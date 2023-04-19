"It's changed my life" - Former Royal Marine walks perimeter of UK

Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV News Meridian's Charlotte Wilkins finds out more about Paul Harris's epic journey

A former Royal Marine from Dorset is walking around the perimeter of the British Isles. Fuelled by coffee, cake and a whole lot of love.

But Paul Harris is a very different person from the one who started the journey around the UK 19 months ago.

He says: "I was in a world of darkness. Being a man, and being a Marine, I kept everything inside. I didn't hate anything, but I hated that and I hated myself.

On a number of occasions, Paul says he was so low that he wanted to end his life - but a friend told him to walk around the UK and write a book.

So he did just that. With only £300 to his name, Paul set off with his backpack and hasn't looked back.

Paul Harris has been walking around the coast of England, Scotland and Wales, raising awareness of men's mental health along the way.

Paul explains: "I took a leap of faith on myself, courageously just jumped. I left, and now I'm four days from finishing."

Paul is currently walking through the ITV Meridian region

And it's the kindness of strangers which has kept him going.

He says: "I left a lone wolf and now I'm coming home with a wolf pack. Thousands of friends all over the country. It's been the most healing, happiest time of my life as well as the most painful, physically. "

Paul has been walking for 13 days straight without a break and says his body is screaming with pain.

With 86 miles of his epic journey left to go, Paul's feeling every inch of the 9,000 kilometres he's covered.

But he turns his pain into positivity and has a clear philosophy.

"Just live in the moment. Appreciate what you've got. Test yourself. Have a passion, a purpose, and a 'why' that is bigger than you and you can do so many things. "

But Paul doesn't plan on putting his feet up when he's finished.

He's going to do it all again - this time he hopes to raise £1,000,000 for the mental health charity, Mind, and thank all the people who have changed his life along the way.

Paul is planning on finishing in Sandbanks in Dorset at the weekend.

