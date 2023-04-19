Blind cat found wandering in Southsea needs help trying to find its home

An animal welfare charity in Fareham is appealing for the owners of a blind cat to come forward.

The black and white feline was found by a member of the public in Cromwell Road in Southsea during Easter weekend.

The cat, which isn't chipped, was taken to Vets Now before being passed to The Cat Welfare Group.

On Facebook, the charity asked people to share the post in order to try and find the owner, who they think might not use social media.

A spokesperson wrote: "We would really like to find his owner, who quite possibly doesn’t use social media. We will of course call all of the local vet practices to see if he’s been reported missing, but need your help in sharing the post. Do you recognise him? Could he belong to someone in your road?"

Anyone who thinks they know the cat or the owner is being asked to call The Cat Welfare Group on 0300 365 4999.