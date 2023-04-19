How do food prices in your shopping basket compare to last year?

Play Brightcove video

Watch an ITV Meridian special report investigating the food inflation crisis in the region.

Exclusive analysis by ITV Meridian has found the cost of a small weekly shop can be up to 15% more expensive depending on which shop you visit and what products are available.

Our own analysis of a basket of goods found items such as rice, eggs, soup, biscuits and vegetable oil all rose between August 2022 and April this year.

Bread, cereals and fruit prices also increased, while the impact of vegetable shortages also continued to weigh on inflation.

It will come as no surprise that many items have risen in price, as millions of people are still struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Figures released on Wednesday (19 April) have revealed inflation has dropped by less than expected, to 10.1% in March from 10.4% in February.

But food prices increased by 19.1% year-on-year, the sharpest jump since August 1977, according to figures released today by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

So how much does a basket of goods cost now compared to eight months ago?

In August 2022, ITV Meridian purchased 26 items from three different supermarkets - Tesco, Asda and Aldi.

The exact same products were then purchased again in April 2023.

The basket of goods included: Chicken breast, beef mince, eggs, milk, cheese, bread, orange juice, baked beans, rice, pasta, cereal, and frozen vegetables among other items.

At Tesco, the total price of the items in August was £30.64.

In April this year it came to £33.13. That's a rise of 8%.

At Asda, the same shop cost £28.46 last summer - rising to £31.11 in April. A 9% increase.

Aldi remained the cheapest supermarket in our test. The initial basket costing £25.65, but it had the biggest increase of them all - jumping 14% to more than £29 in April.

Individually the difference in the cost of items varied.

Tesco

A 2 pint carton of milk cost £1.15 in August. That rose to £1.25 in April. The supermarket was the first of five to make the decision to reduce the price by 5p last week as their costs for buying in milk had fallen.

The cost of six eggs almost doubled in the eight months from £1.05 to £2.

A pack of chicken breasts was also higher - up to £2.55 from £2.25 - a 30 pence difference.

Baked beans rose from 40p to 50p - but Meridian found a cheaper budget version in April costing just 27p, a saving of 13p.

Potatoes cost £1 in August last year and the price remained unchanged in April.

While a box of teabags reduced from £1.10 to £1 - one of very few identical items that had dropped in price.

Asda

A pack of chicken breasts rose from £2.65 in August 2022 to £3.00 in April.

A bottle of vegetable oil cost £1.55 last August but in April the price rose by 45 pence to £2.00.

However a pack of ham which cost £1.70 in August was £0.95 in April - a reduction of 75 pence, with a cheaper alternative offered.

Cheese was also cheaper in April compared to August - on offer and reduced from £2.85 to £2.69.

Frozen mixed vegetables remained the same price in April and August at £0.72.

While a tin of peach slices also cost the same - £0.34.

Aldi

The cost of six eggs rose in the eight months from £0.95 to £1.29.

A pack of chicken breasts rose from £2.15 to £2.29.

Toilet roll increased by 10 pence from £1.69 in April to £1.59 in August.

Beef mince was among the items that came down in price - from £2.99 to £2.09 - with a cheaper, leaner alternative offered.

Also lower in price was frozen fish fingers. In April they cost £0.75, while in August they cost £1.55.

NHS workers and council staff have told ITV Meridian they've been left with no choice but to still rely on food banks to make ends meet because of the soaring cost of living.

They're among more than 15,000 people across the South East who used just one food bank in Kent last month. Students, pensioners and young families are among the queues outside the community pantry run by Gillingham Street Angels every morning.

NHS worker Michelle relies on the Gillingham Street Angels food bank

Michelle, who works for the NHS, said: "If you want to have anything in life, you have to sacrifice something else, and you shouldn't have to do that if you're working around the clock."

Beth, who has used the food bank for the past year, told ITV Meridian: "My family are two adults and three kids, cash flow has been really hard, my husband re-trained during lockdown and completely changed industries."

"Although we have child benefit, and other means, this is a great stop gap for support," she added.

"If this place wasn't here, there would be a lot of people in the local area really struggling," says Bradley Finch, a volunteer at the food bank.

"Veg and your eggs and your normal stuff that you'd go and spend 20-30 pounds on, some people have got for or five children and can't afford to go out and do that all the time anymore."

Neil Charlick, Founder of Gillingham Street Angels, doesn't ask people to "prove they're poor" to use his foodbank.

Neil Charlick, the founder of Gillingham Street Angels, runs his food bank differently. He doesn't ask people to "prove they're poor", if someone comes to his door, he's there to help.

"I just want people to come along and get some food, they go home and they're happy. But it's not about sitting in a queue, looking down thinking, 'Oh my gosh, someone might see me. You know, I'm using a food bank.' You make friends, you get people out of the house.

"But it's still sad that so many people need support."

Food writer and campaigner Jack Monroe told ITV Meridian there's very little advice left to give, as people on the breadline are being frugle enough with their money already

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says although the UK's core inflation is higher than other G7 countries, it is a "common problem that we are all facing"

Meanwhile supermarkets say they're doing everything they can to provide great value for customers and reduce the cost pressures on households.

Speaking exclusively to ITV Meridian, Kris Comerford, Chief Commercial Officer of Asda, said:

"It's an ongoing battle we're continually working hard with our suppliers to keep a lid on prices. We know the economic climate is really tough for households. We see that. We feel it ourselves.

"We do a lot of research internally, and we know that nine out of ten families are worried about inflation. Therefore, we have a responsibility to work on this."

A Tesco spokesperson added: “With household budgets under continued pressure, we remain absolutely focused on providing great value for our customers. Our market-leading combination of Aldi Price Match, Low Everyday Prices, and Clubcard Prices means we are the most competitive we have ever been.

“So whether it’s price matching Aldi on the basics, locking the price of more than a thousand household staples until July 2023, or offering exclusive deals and rewards through thousands of Clubcard Prices – we’re more committed than ever to providing our customers with great value.”

Aldi have been approached for comment.