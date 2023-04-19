Hampshire Police have released photos of ten further men they wish to identify after a brawl broke out between football fans in Southampton last month (March).

The incident took place just after 6pm on Saturday, March 18, when officers called to reports of violent disorder involving fans from the two clubs on Terminus Terrace, at the junction with Oxford Street.It was reported that a number of people were involved in the disorder, with tables, chairs and glasses being thrown, as well as a man being assaulted.

The man, a 61-year-old from Bursledon, suffered facial injuries and attended hospital for treatment.

Police were called to Terminus Terrace at the junction with Oxford Street. Credit: Google Maps

So far, 22 men have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, with each of them having been bailed while our enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Tim Judd, said: "This would have been a frightening experience for those who witnessed this incident. There would have been a lot of people out and about in the area enjoying their Saturday evening who suddenly found themselves at the centre of this disorder.

"We believe those involved had been the Southampton FC Vs Tottenham Hotspur game at St Mary’s Stadium and were making their way out of the city when the incident occurred."

Police are now seeking the public's assistance to identify a number of men they wish to speak with in connection with the disorder. They are being asked to contact the force on 101 quoting 44230151104.

Alternatively, they can submit information on their website or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.