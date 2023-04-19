Three men have been charged in connection with a series of deliberate fires across Sussex, which are estimated to have caused more than £1.1 million worth of damage.

At 10.27pm on Friday 26 June 2021, West Sussex Fire and Rescue crews were called to a large fire at a derelict property in Broadwater Lane, Horsham.

On Thursday 8 July 2021, at 3.39am, police were alerted by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to a large fire at a derelict property in Wivelsfield Green where eight fire engines were in attendance.

At 7.23am on Sunday 29 August 2021, there was a large deliberate fire at two outbuildings in Lower Willingdon that contained cylinders and farm machinery.

On Tuesday 2 November 2021, at 2.54am, there was a large fire in a barn on farmland off the A26 at Beddingham.

At 4.32am on Thursday 4 November 2021, police were called to assist East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service with road closures following a hay bale fire at a vineyard in Rathfinny, Alfriston.

On Saturday 6 November 2021, at 10.49pm, officers went to two large barns on fire in Tarring Neville with smoke going into the A26.

At 4.04am on Sunday 7 November 2021, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported a silver Vauxhall Corsa on fire in Lewes Road, Ringmer.

At 5.28am on the same day, a road was closed following a large fire involving haybales within a field in Litlington Road, Seaford.

Police officers investigated each fires and found all were caused by arson, with value of the total damage estimated to be £1,117,825.

Oliver Williams, 19, of Porters Way, Polegate, was arrested and charged with one count of arson.

Joshua Brinkley, 19, of Southfield, Polegate, was arrested and charged with seven counts of arson.

Connor Luck, 21, of Balls Green, Withyham was arrested and charged with two counts of arson.

They have been summonsed to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 27 April.