One of Britiain's last surviving D-Day veterans has died at the age of 100.

Joe Cattini, from Southampton, served in the army for five years from 1941, becoming one of the thousands of troops involved in the Normandy landings.

He had been the Ambassador for the British Normandy Memorial since 2019.

On Facebook, the British Normandy Memorial said: "The Trust is so sad to learn of the passing of D-Day Veteran and Memorial Ambassador Joe Cattini.

The British Normandy Memorial.

"Joe died on Tuesday 18 April 2023 just three months after his 100th birthday.

"We send our deepest condolences to Joe's children and their families, and pay tribute to Joe, who demonstrated unwavering support for the Memorial project from the very beginning.

"We are proud and honoured that Joe was our Ambassador since 2019 and he was able to visit the completed Memorial twice. He took part in the first remembrance ceremony to take place at the Memorial on 6 June 2022.

"His service to our country and subsequent efforts in keeping alive the memory of his fallen comrades will be his lasting legacy."

Trustee Nicholas Witchell paid tribute to Joe saying: "Another giant within the Normandy Veteran community has left us.

"We mourn Joe Cattini’s passing and remember the man that he was. I recall the support he gave to me and the memorial project in its earliest months.

"Thank you Joe, for everything, from your service in Normandy, to being the delightful man that you were. You will remain in our hearts.

"Rest in Peace dear friend."